Adwoa Safo excels in shortest vetting session thus far

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Consituency and Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo has promised to review the existing framework of orphanages in the country if she is confirmed as Minister.



Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday to be vetted as the minister designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The Former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, excelled during her appearance at the vetting; exuding eloquence, grace, calmness and a good knowledge of her designated Ministry in what was the shortest vetting session to date.



In one of the calmest vetting sessions for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo's Ministerial appointees, Adwoa Safo maintained a cool demeanour throughout the process, earning the admiration of her colleagues on both sides of the house.



Her detailed and concise answers ensured she didn't have to spend as many hours in the vetting process, spending barely an hour throughout the entire proceedings.



The former Minister of State for Public Procurement, promised to review the existing legal framework for orphanages in the country and to modernise them and make them fit for these vulnerable kids when confirmed as minister.



"I will review the existing framework of orphanages and see where we need to tighten up to make it more regulated, modern, human right sensitive and not be used as a tool to extort " she stated.



On what her legacy will be at the end of her tenure as Minister, Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo said she hoped to leave a lasting impact on the most vulnerable in society.



"I would want to leave a legacy behind; and this legacy I want to leave behind is that the Almighty God uses me as a tool; like He used powerful women in the bible like Deborah, like Esther to impact on the lives of many. This ministry is a ministry that is dealing with the most vulnerable in our society. This opportunity will be any opportunity for me to impact on many lives positively as much as I can and that is what I want to be remembered for"



She also promised to take urgent steps to deal with the cancerous phenomenon of Witch Camps in the country and assist victims of this social malaise re-integrate back into society.