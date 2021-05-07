You are here: HomeNews2021 05 07Article 1254436

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Adwoa Safo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, other MPs cited in Name and Shame trend

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Gender Minister, Adwoa Safo Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Gender Minister, Adwoa Safo

Twitter has been set ablaze again with a trend #nameandshame just after the #FixTheCountry campaign seem to have been hit with a snag due to a court injunction placed on the demonstrators.

In the latest trend, tweeps are naming and shaming members of parliament who have either not embarked on any developmental project in their constituencies or have done little since they took over the MP position.

Among other parliamentarians that have received public backlash on social media include Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Atwima Mponua MP.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, social media influencer, Kaly Jay after calling out the Majority leader in parliament said, "This man do nothing give Suame for like 28 years why. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. #nameandshame
#FixGhanaNow"

" Isaac Asiamah, he has been in parliament for close to 16 years now but have nothing to show, just go to his constituency, galamsey headquarters na ho tweakiaaa. Wose wo y3 MP. #nameandshame," another tweep posted.

From the trends, the purpose of the hashtag is to put the MPs on their toes to fix deplorable roads in their constituencies, construct schools and hospitals as well as provide other social amenities for their constituents.



















