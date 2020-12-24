Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Adwoa Adubia foundation

Adwoa Adubia to feed Royal Seed Children's Home this new year

Over 150 children at the Royal Seed Children’s Home will be fed

The Founder of Adwoa Adubia Foundation and the Chief Executive Officer of adwoaadubianews.com, Ms. Adwoa Adubia is set to feed some selected orphans in the society this new year.



Adwoa Adubia Foundation together with Ghanaians is set to feed over 150 children at the Royal Seed Children’s Home, located at Bawjiase Papase No.1 in the Kasoa area of the Central Region.



As a philanthropist who cares about giving back to the society, Ms. Adubia will provide food items and make merry at the home on the said date.



Ms. Adubia’s inspiration to feed the vulnerable in the society was driven by the fact that children in the various orphanage homes do not have strong family union due to of lack of parental care.



Moreso, she was touched by the devastating situation at the Royal Seed Children’s Home, and has set January 2, 2020, to party hard with the children.



In an interview with the Founder of Royal Seed Children’s Home, Madam Noami indicated that the supports that come to her orphanage home are woefully inadequate.



She pointed out that lack of funding, coupled with infrastructural deficit makes life unbearable for her to provide the maximum support for the vulnerable children.



Madam Naomi continued that her accumulated debts are one of the main challenges for her to provide healthy food for the children.



“The compounded debts on my desk make it difficult for me to provide the best nutritious food for the children. The children have resorted to the drinking of beverages because that is what I can provide at the moment”, she lamented.



The Adwoa Adubia Foundation



The Adwoa Adubia Foundation is an organisation that provides hope, transform lives and impact society through community development with excellence.



It is a non-profit organisation in Ghana working to change lives in the society, particularly targeting the underprivileged, provide skills training, resources and mentorship for the marginalised and orphans, to discover and sharpen their skills set.



The vision of Adwoa Adubia Foundation is to be the hub for transforming lives of the underprivileged and marginalised through the discovery and nurturing of skills and talents.



The Foundation believes in focusing on the underprivileged and marginalised orphans in the society with the intention of training them, to fit into the professional environment is the greatest investment.

