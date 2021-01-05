Regional News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

Adumasa wants road rehabilitated

Adumasa comprise Besenkwanta, Akurakese, and Odikro Community among other villages

The citizens of Adumasa cluster of villages in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region have reiterated the call on the Government to rehabilitate the deplorable feeder road in the area.



Adumasa comprised Besenkwanta, Akurakese, and Odikro Community among other villages with a total population of about 720 people, with most of the landscape being water-logged.



Nana Ayisi Addo, the Odikro (sub-chief) of the area, said the people expected the Government to award the two-kilometre road from Ayittey to Adumasa on contract to facilitate the movement of passengers and luggage to and fro.



Nana Addo said the farmers could not cart their cocoa beans, palm fruits, plantains, oranges and other food crops to the commercial centres to make some income as transport owners refused to ply the route for fear of damaging their vehicles in the mud.



The Odikro said the community was not benefiting from the government's educational policy as the Municipal Assembly and the Education Directorate remained adamant to their plea for a school building in the community.



He said school-going children at Adumasa had to trek to Mameng to attend school and that during the raining season the Mameng River, which was without a bridge, overflowed its banks making it difficult for the children to cross.



He said the people suffered from fever, malaria and snake bites but the Municipal Community Health officials were not able to reach the area due to its water-logging.



Nana Addo also bemoaned the rate at which chainsaw operators were felling timber in the area, resulting in the wanton destruction of the forest, farms and the road network by the heavy timber trucks.

