Adum murder case involving police inspector: What we know so far

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first headlines that popped up online about the gruesome murder of a 26-year-old woman, Maa Adwoa, at Adum, in the Ashanti Region, were around how social media users reacted to the killing of the lady who was shot five times.



The details that emerged in those reports were that the lady, a mother of one, had been shot by her boyfriend on the evening of Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers at Adum.



Even more, details later would prove what the actual story of the murder of Maa Adwoa was, and how it emerged that the suspect (her boyfriend) was, surprisingly, a married, senior police officer.



Police inspector allegedly behind murder of lady shot 5 times in Kumasi – Report



Two days after the incident was reported, the Ashanti Regional Correspondent for Peace FM, Samson Kwame Nyamekye, alleged that a police inspector was said to be behind the murder of the young lady.



According to him, information available to him showed that the said inspector worked with the police SWAT unit in the Ashanti Region and that he was promoted to police inspector in December 2022.



"Our investigations have revealed that the person is a police officer; he wears a uniform, let me put it that way, and his rank is not just an ordinary policeman but a higher rank.



"He is a uniformed man, so someone might say that he is either a police officer or a soldier, but 99% of the fact is that he is a policeman... my investigation also shows that he has worked at the Kumasi SWAT unit and has been transferred; he also had his promotion this Christmas. In fact, what we have heard is that his rank is police inspector… Yes, he is an inspector. He has dated the lady before even though he is married with children," the reporter said, speaking in Twi.



Police on manhunt for Inspector Ahmed Twumasi over Adum murder



Confirming the news, the Ghana Police Service announced that it had embarked on a search for their colleague, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, over the alleged murder of the 26-year-old mother of one.



Popularly known as Tycoon and stationed at the Manhyia Palace, the police said their colleague had been identified as the suspect who murdered Maa Adwoa.



The police also said that initial findings showed that he had done so after things between them turned sour over suspicions of cheating.



According to a close friend, the deceased became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed, the police officer, when she found out.



But Inspector Twumasi is believed to have pleaded with Maa Adwoa to let go of the issue so they could get back together.



Other sources from the Manhyia Palace also disclosed that after committing the alleged crime, the suspect allegedly called a driver in the Palace, known as 40/40, and briefed him of a crime he had committed on Thursday evening.



He is said to have also notified him of committing suicide.



Samson Kwame Nyamekye also explained that preliminary information from the police indicated that they had gone into the inspector's house, but he was nowhere to be found, leading to speculations that he may be on the run.



"As I speak, the police have gone to his house, and he is nowhere to be found…I believe that he might have a visa that can allow him to run away, so if the police can publish his details, I think that will be fine," he added.



'Maa Adwoa's big butt drew a lot of men to her shop' - Uncle as he fumes at 'slay queen' tag



While all of this was ongoing, an uncle of the slain mother of one granted an interview and explained why his late niece had so many admirers.



He also refuted claims that his niece was a slay queen, adding that she was a hardworking person he could easily vouch for.



He explained that Maa Adwoa ran a number of businesses, including a drinking spot, a salon, and a boutique, and her presence at the shops attracted a lot of men.



"She is always at the shop, and men like visiting her. For instance, out of ten men, eight or nine visited her at the shop regularly. She had a huge, nice ass. She runs a drinking bar, so people usually come and buy drinks from her and also seize the opportunity to stare at her buttocks. Also, she was running a salon that deals in manicures and pedicures. In addition to that, she goes to Accra and Togo to buy clothes and sell them.



"She wasn't a bad girl. She is hardworking and was running the drinking spot her late mother left behind for her. Anyone who calls her a slay queen should move forward. I have a bottle of Schnapp, eggs, and water. The person should come and face me," he added.



CCTV footage emerges:



Along the way, CCTV footage of exactly what happened emerged.



As confirmed by Maa Adwoa's uncle, before her police inspector boyfriend killed her, he kissed her.



He also disclosed that a close friend of the deceased was present when the gruesome murder happened.



"From the CCTV cameras, he kissed her before shooting her. One of her friends was also present at the scene, and it looked like she was trying to settle the scores between them," he added.



Police arrest Inspector Twumasi:



On Sunday, April 23, 2023, the police issued a statement that they had finally arrested their officer.



This was after he had gone into hiding, for which reason a special police operation was launched to track him down. The operation, according to the police, eventually led to the suspect's arrest at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.



"The police have this evening arrested a police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult who was believed to be his girlfriend. The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



"The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special police operation which was launched following the shooting incident," the statement said.



Family of Maa Adwoa wants police protection:



A day after the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the family of the late Maa Adwoa asked for protection.



According to the family, some unknown individuals entered their area in a suspicious manner on Sunday night, causing many to flee their homes. They suspect the person may be associated with the Twumasi and, as such, may pose a threat to their safety unless protective measures are implemented.



An uncle of the deceased, Yaw Ofori, pleaded with the police authority to send them a night patrol.



"All we need now is police protection. Since the suspect has been arrested, if the police can dispatch a patrol here at night, we will be very grateful. As a family, we are not safe at all," he said.



The Ghana Police Service is yet to provide an update on what next steps it is taking in connection with the case.



AE/SEA