Adum murder case involving a police officer adjourned to October 13

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region



The murder case involving a police officer and his alleged murdered girlfriend has been adjourned to October 13, 2023.



The adjournment was done by the Kumasi High Court 2 following a plea by the suspect's counsel to carefully watch the video exhibit involving the case.



Describing the video as a very hazy one, the counsel pleaded with the court to give him enough time to watch it again.



This follows his plea in the previous sitting on August 29th in which he requested enough time to arrange all his documents and also be able to put the videos on a pen drive.



Reacting to the counsel's current plea, Her Ladyship Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu, the Presiding High Court judge, said, the continuous act of the counsel will cause a delay and subsequently make the suspect complacent.



She, however, advised the suspect's counsel to make all requirements ready by October 13 when another sitting for a hearing has been scheduled.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum was arrested on 23rd April 2023 allegedly murdering his late girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah at Adum on 20th April, the same year. The case which was initially handled by the Asokore Mampong District Court, was subsequently transferred to the Kumasi High Court due to its nature and the degree of state interest.



Some family members of the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwo who reacted to the current adjournment expressed disappointment indicating that the delay keep arousing their anger.



"We can't understand why a murderer like Ahmed Twumasi would be made to enjoy life, eat freely and be escorted by security personnel all the time to think court. Why hasn't he been punished?" They quizzed in anger.



Nana Addo Barimah who is the family head said, he sees the counsel's action as a tactical way to cause a delay in the case.



He however pledged on behalf of the family and other well-wishers that they were going to fight until justice was served.



