Adum murder case: Sitting to continue on November 13, 2023

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The court sitting and trial on the murder case involving a police officer and his late girlfriend is expected to commence on two consecutive days, that is, November 13 and 14, 2023 at the Kumasi High Court 2.



On November 13, 2023, prosecution witnesses are expected to appear before the court to give their first account, and on November 14, 2023, the trial is expected to commence.



The new adjournment follows a chamber meeting held behind closed doors by the counsel parties involved in the case, the seven-member juries, and other stakeholders.



Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu who made the declaration said hearings on the case would be made on the two aforementioned dates to speed up trial.



Meanwhile, a brief narration made to the family in the presence of journalists by the family's counsel suggests that the parties thoroughly watched the video exhibit related to the murder case, during the closed-door meeting.



It could be recalled that a plea was made by the suspect's counsel in the previous sittings, where he requested for the court to give him enough time to carefully watch the video exhibit involving the case.



This was after the counsel had described the video as vague.



Not happy with the Inspector's current freedom, some family members started raining curses and insults on him while he was being escorted by the prison officers.



Commending the court for this new development, the family members pleaded with them to speed up the trial.



The court is expected to call its first prosecution witness at the next sitting.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who has been charged with murdering Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, has pleaded not guilty.



This was after he had confessed to shooting the girl in the previous sitting at the Asokore Mampong District Court.