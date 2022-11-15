Adu Boahen is not close to Bawumia, he engaged in 'political grandstanding' - Dr. Boako

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has given further clarity on a corruption allegation levelled against the Second Gentleman by a dismissed minister, Charles Adu Boahen, formerly the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.



Boako, who was quoted in the investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas denying that his boss took US$200,000 'appearance fees' to meet investors as alleged by Adu Boahen; explained on Accra-based Citi FM that the embattled minister acted 'unprofessionally.'



Boako stressed that if the allegations against Adu Boahen were true, he had engaged in “political grandstanding,” shown a lack of organizational maturity and acted without discretion.



“Charles is close to us, we are in the same party, but I must say that he is not close to the Vice President as I am. Charles is not somebody who you would say on day-to-day works with the Vice President or is his friend,” Boako stated whiles reiterating the flat denial that what he said of the veep was untrue.



He added, “we haven’t checked the video, and we don’t know exactly what he said, so I don’t want to put the blame squarely on him now, but if what we have seen is anything to go by then I must say that he acted out of indiscretion, political grandstanding, he didn’t display much of organisational maturity in whatever he said because I don’t see why he had to say what he said and bring in the Vice President.”



Background



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.



The now-dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



SARA/PEN