Adrobaa-Techire crash: Mortal remains of five pupils laid to rest

Regional News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: K Peprah

Dr. Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State at the Office of the President joined scores of mourners at Adrobaa to pay their last respect to the five pupils who lost their lives in a ghastly crash that happened on the Techire-Adrobaa stretch.



The Adrobaa township in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region turned into a state of mourning and grief when the mortal remains of five school children were laid in state in the early hours of Thursday.



The bodies of Russell Aboagye, aged 4, Rugby Agyeiwaa Twumasi, 12, Enoch Tutu, 6, and Bernard Okyere, 8, were laid in state at the Adrobaa RC School park for mourners to pay their last respect amid wailing.



One of them, Ngyemaa Zyana, 6 years has already been buried.



They were among the school children who were involved in a gory accident that happened on the Adrobaa-Techire stretch in the early hours of Friday, November 11, 2022.



Police have since put the death toll at six in the ghastly crash which occurred when the driver, also deceased, of the DS Elites Academy at Techire had gone to pick up the school children from Adrobaa to Techire.



On their way back, the school’s Benz bus with registration number AW 6315-11 reportedly developed a mechanical fault and in the process, the driver lost control.



However, the atmosphere at Adrobaa was filled with sorrow and “pains” when the mourners including school children could not hide their tears to say goodbye to the departed souls.



Dr. Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency later in an interview with Journalists expressed her condolences to the bereaved families saying “it’s God who gives and takes back and no mortal can question God”.



As a newly reconstructed road, the MP cautioned drivers to avoid speeding on the Techire-Adrobaa stretch to avert crashes and needless deaths.



“Life is precious and we must try and drive carefully on the road to protect human lives and properties because any negligence we make can cause another tragedy on the road”, she said.



Meanwhile, the body of Emmanuel Kwakye, 27, the driver of the Benz bus would be buried on Friday, November 18.