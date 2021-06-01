Adopt technology to keep up with modern teaching trends - GNAT urged

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: GNA

The leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has been urged to encourage members to adopt technology to remain relevant in the changing trend of teaching methods.



Dr. Korankyi Okyere Korankyi, Principal of St. Monica's College of Education who gave the advice, said it was time for teachers to embrace the use of zoom, Google classroom, Microsoft teams and PowerPoint lessons to improve on delivery.



He was speaking at the 6th quadrennial conference of the Asante Mampong branch of GNAT held on the theme: "Surviving as a Preferred Teacher Union Under COVID-19 and Beyond".



Dr. Korankyi said the coronavirus pandemic had interrupted the conventional system of education, affecting some 9.2 million basic school pupils and about half a million tertiary students.



He said it was imperative for teachers to adjust themselves in the wake of the pandemic to be able to reach out to students to ensure uninterrupted academic work at all levels of education.



He also expressed concern about the fragmentation of the association which had resulted into rivalry with teacher unions, thereby weakening the strength and bargaining power of the Association.



"GNAT is the only teacher union which has fought for the rights of the teacher since 1958 and historically it has maintained a good relationship with governments over the years," he said.



Dr. Korankyi called on GNAT to extend its welfare schemes to students and pupils during this post-Covid-19 period if it was to maintain remain the preferred teacher union in the country.



He encouraged members of GNAT to cultivate the habit of writing articles and publish them in peer-review journals as required per the new professional development, saying that scope of the professional teacher must go beyond classroom activities.



He called for in-service training for young professionals in order to build their capacities to contribute meaningfully to the academic development of their students.



GNAT, he said, must also pay attention to the post-retirement engagement of members by making available a facility for such members who may want to go into business after active service to ensure a comfortable retirement.