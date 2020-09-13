Politics of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Adongo punches Akufo-Addo again, describes him as 'Sakawa kingpin' scamming for votes

Isaac Adongo, MP, Bolgatanga Central

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has hammered on his use of "Sakawa" tag on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, blasting the "Sakawa kingpin" and his party for their indecisiveness on party manifesto.



In his latest punchy article, Adongo questioned the NPP on whether it is contemplating on bringing a new manifesto.



It comes after the NPP made a sudden U-turn on certain policies after the NDC' launched its "The People's Manifesto".



"NPP to relaunch a new manifesto?," Adongo quizzed.



"They launched an open-ended work in progress to be finalised? We need a tracker for all the new 419 promises not in their manifesto;



1. Military Airstrip in Yendi.

2. UDS campus in Yendi.

3. Agric University in Pong Tamale.

4. Consultation on Okada legalization to be stopped after election.

5. Ban on importation of salvaged vehicles suspended until after elections.

6. Licensure exams on hold until after elections.

Trust Sakawa Kingpin Akufo Addo to scam Ghanaians for votes.", he said.



Adongo has steadily become a thorn on the flesh of the elephant family and was the originator of the infamous "Akyem Sakawa Boys" tag on President Akufo Addo and some elements in his Government over the controversial Agyapa deal.

