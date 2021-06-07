Admit you need help and we’ll help you – Prof Opoku-Agyemang charges Education Minister

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says Dr Adutwum should admit that there is a problem with the education system



• She indicated that the Minister's admission will allow stakeholders to offer some help



• She condemned the government's defensive posture towards free SHS policy



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has charged Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, to own up to the gaps in the implementation of the government’s free SHS policy for stakeholders to find solutions to it.



According to her, the free SHS policy was a good one but the way it is being run by the current administration needs to be reviewed.



The running-mate of the NDC flagbearer in the 2020 elections condemned the government's defensive posture towards problems highlighted in the implementation of the free SHS policy and needs to be addressed.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang told JoyNews in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Sunday, June 6, that the Akufo-Addo-led government’s indifference being exhibited towards dire issues affecting the education sector will go a long way to affect Ghana’s future generation.



“If the people in charge are saying there are no problems, then we have a very big problem. I don’t know what there is to hide and if you admit you need help, there is nothing wrong with it. Wisdom never resides in the head of one person,” she said.



“He [Dr Adutwum] must come clean and say, ‘I need help.’ We will give the help but if the reaction from the government says that ‘there is nothing wrong and everything is fine. Then help will not come.



“I have no advice to give someone who doesn’t need help or hasn’t asked for it,” she stated categorically.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang said, if the NDC had won the 2020 presidential elections, they would have rigorously reviewed the Free SHS policy by extensively engaging with stakeholders.



“Don’t go in cowering anyone that if you speak I will transfer you or demote you. Don’t go in with that kind of harassment or attitude, [it] will not give you the results that you need.



“Be willing to listen. Sometimes, it is not always what you want to hear that people say. But you are not everywhere, they are there and they are telling you the issues on the ground,” she said.