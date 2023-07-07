You are here: HomeNews2023 07 07Article 1799417

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Adjaye confirms sexual relations with 3 female employees

Celebrated British-Ghanaian architect, Sir David Adjaye

Celebrated British-Ghanaian architect, Sir David Adjaye, has confessed to sleeping with the three women at the center of sexual abuse accusations against him.

He revealed the affair with the women began prior to them work for him.

According to him, what happened was a “mistake” for which he is seeking help for.

Three women whose names are not being disclosed, including one who allegedly met Adjaye in 2019 all claim he sexually harassed them over two to three years whilst working with him.

One of them stated that she endured a series of controlling and emotionally abusive sexual encounters with him.

The architect has spoken for the first time about the matter, and admitted the sex was consensual after his lawyer claimed that each of the women had their own grievances against the architect.

“Ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which though entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives, I am deeply sorry for that and will be immediately seeking professional help in order to learn from these mistakes to ensure that they never happen again,” he explained.

With regards to the third woman, he agreed that their relationship continued occasionally after her employment and accepted that it was inappropriate.

However, he strongly denies any abusive or controlling behavior in his relationships with her.

