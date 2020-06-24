General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: GNA

Adisadel College denies coronavirus case

Reverend Faustina Baidoo, Headmistress of Adisadel College in Cape Coast has debunked rumours circulating that a student in the school had contracted COVID-19.



According to the school, speculations were rife on social media indicating that one of the students who returned to school on Monday, June 23, had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been quarantined.



The Headmistress denied the rumours in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, and assured parents of safe custody of their children.



"There is no Coronavirus at Adisadel College and we have not reported any suspected case to the Ghana Health Service as being speculated."



"The students started reporting just yesterday and there have been no qualms - students are in their classrooms studying," she said.



Dr Kwabena Sarpong, Deputy Regional Director in charge of Public Health when contacted, also debunked the rumours.



Earlier, Rev Baidoo has said the School had taken delivery of quantities of Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, and were strictly adhering to safety protocols to prevent outbreak of the virus.



Schools reopened on Monday, June 23, in line with Government directive for Senior High Schools to resume for final yea students to prepare for their exit West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Second Year Gold Track students to complete their second semester.



There was strict compliance of the safety protocols by all the Schools visited by the GNA on Monday as their entrances had security personnel readily available to check the temperature of all people entering the premises.



This was followed by detailed registration of all students with varied identification codes for easy tracing in case of any detection of the virus.



Also, nurses had been assigned to the schools with designated quarantined centres, while some trained staff were on hand to ensure compliance, monitoring, and evaluation of measures.



However, as of Tuesday, June 24, the Central Region had recorded 789 cases of the Coronavirus.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.