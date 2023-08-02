Adisadel College 'bully' student denies charges levelled against him in court

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Central Region



The 17-year-old Adisadel College form three student seen in a viral assault video has denied the charges levelled against him in court.



He denied the charges of assault and causing harm which resulted in the case being adjourned to Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



A Cape Coast District Magistrate Court adjourned the case involving two final-year students of Adisadel College to allow the parties involved to concentrate on their upcoming West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The judge, His Lordship Eric Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako refused the lawyer of the culprit when he appealed to stop the court from taking the plea of the culprit.



The court session was not held in an open court because the parties involved were minors. However, three-panel members deliberated on the case today, Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



They include a representative of the Oguaa Traditional Council, the Judge and the Department of Social Welfare.



Both parents, the headmaster of the school, the prosecution, the Attorney General’s representative and the judge were allowed in the room with the parties involved.



However, the police refused to brief the media after the closed-door discussion with the parties involved.



Background



An incident of assault at the Adisadel College went viral after it was captured on tape by a student.



The video showed a final-year student strangling his mate from behind in a dormitory before smashing his face against a metal bed frame.



It was made known that both were fighting over a SIM card.



The incident, which happened in front of some other students who were cheering up the culprit resulted in a huge swell and a cut on the checks of the victim.



The school has since suspended the offending student and would have to write his WASSCE at the WAEC Centre in the Cape Coast Metropolis.



The Ghana Education Service has, however, condemned the act as a “ barbaric act of violence”



In a statement dated Monday, July 24, the GES expressed concern over the “disturbing video” and assured the public of its resolve to deal with the matter decisively.



Some officials in the public offices have visited the schools, and met with management on how best they could find lasting solutions to bullying and other issues within schools.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



