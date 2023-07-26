Adisadel Assault Case: Deputy Minister of Education demands comprehensive disciplinary report by July 27

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In response to the distressing viral video depicting the assault on a student at Adisadel College, the Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has issued a series of directives aimed at swiftly addressing the situation and ensuring that those responsible for the assault are held accountable.



On July 25, the Deputy Minister called for an emergency meeting with the Headmaster of Adisadel College and the Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to address the alarming incident that has sparked public outrage.



In an interview with Ghanaweb, Deputy Minister Ntim Fordjour said, "I directed investigations into the matter and report presented by July 27. As soon as I saw the video, I called the Headmaster and arranged a meeting with the Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES). This firm step seeks to ensure that the individuals involved face appropriate consequences for their actions."



Recognizing the emotional toll this incident may have on the students, especially with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) just around the corner, the Deputy Minister personally accompanied the victim to the hospital for checkups.



He stated, "I personally accompanied the victim to the hospital, where the student underwent a thorough medical examination and received necessary treatment. The Counselling Unit of the Ghana Education Service is also providing psycho-social support with the aim of helping the students cope with the trauma and stress they may be experiencing during this critical academic period."



Deputy Minister Ntim Fordjour emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Central Regional Education Directorate, the key staff of Adisadel College, and the law enforcement agency.



Furthermore, he reassured all stakeholders that the Ghana Education Service is committed to ensuring a safe and secure school environment that fosters effective teaching and learning at Adisadel College.



Meanwhile, the mother of the Adisadel College assault victim has expressed distress about the incident involving her son for the first time on Monday (July 24).



The shocking incident involved her son being assaulted by a senior student in their dormitory on June 30, 2023, under bizarre circumstances.



A video of the assault circulated on social media, showing the senior student forcefully hitting the victim's face against a metal bed, resulting in bleeding below his right eye.



Speaking to Graphic Online's Central Regional Correspondent, Shirley Asiedu Addo, Margaret Annor Afari tearfully recounted that the family was unaware of the incident until they saw the video on Monday.



Despite this, she expressed her reluctance to watch the distressing footage herself.



"I don't want to see the video. I have heard it being described, but I have not seen it, and I don't want to see it," she said while wiping away tears on Tuesday morning (July 25)," she is quoted to have said.





YNA/OGB