Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Adherence to coronavirus safety protocols impressive in Ga North schools - MCE

Gertrude Naa Amponsah Ankrah intereacting with pupils

Gertrude Naa Amponsah Ankrah, Ga North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has expressed satisfaction with pupils attitude to the adherence of COVID-19 safety protocols in schools in the Municipality.



“Hitherto, I thought children had little or no knowledge about the pandemic and we were worried that they will pose a difficulty for us in the enforcement of the health protocols.



“However, they have demonstrated a high level of cooperation than expected and this gives me so much to be happy about, knowing that efforts of Government towards curbing the spread of the viral infection will yield fruitful results,” she said.



The MCE made the remarks on Tuesday during a tour with officials of the Assembly and Ga North Education Directorate, to some selected schools to mark the “My First Day at School” occasion.



“My First Day at School", which is observed on the first day of the new academic year of basic education schools, is an initiative by the Ministry of Education to encourage pupils to stay in school.



It is also to encourage children of school-going age, who are not in school, to go to school to increase enrolment at the basic level.



The schools visited, include the Omanjor Cluster of Schools, New Achimota Presbyterian Basic School, Pokuase AME Zion Basic School and Pokuase Methodist Basic School.



New entrants at the Kindergarten and Primary One levels received items such as school uniforms, nose masks, drinks and biscuits.



On behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the MCE welcomed the students back to school and advised that they applied themselves to their books and obeyed instructions given by their teachers to enhance smooth academic work.



She called on parents to set the pace by adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols, ranging from wearing of nose masks, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and social distancing.



That, she said would make it easier for children to also embrace the new “normal”, which the pandemic came along with.



Madam Ankrah called on teachers to intensify education on the pandemic because children trusted them and easily accepted any advice given by teachers.



Mrs Esther Jones Safo, the Municipal Director of Education, Ga North, said before the reopening of schools, the Directorate met with all Heads of schools and teachers to take them through the safety protocols.



“We even invited Health Directors to speak with teachers. We have told them to be strict with social distancing and ensure that no child uses another’s nose mask. We will intensify the awareness and with time we believe it will sink in,” she said.



To reduce congestion in classrooms, she said schools would run a shift system and ensure that every class had less than sixty students.



“One school will run the shift for two weeks and then rotate the timing. The children will also have their break in batches. These protocols have all been laid down to make sure that the viral infection doesn’t break out in our schools.”



Mrs Safo said her outfit had rolled out remedial tutorials to help students in the Municipality to quickly get in shape after spending many months away from academic work.



She also asked students to take advantage of educational broadcasts such as the “Learning to Read, Reading to Learn” programmes airing on television.