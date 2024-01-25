Adhere to Manhyia call immediately - George Ayisi tells Wontumi

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Communications Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Goerge Ayisi, has called on the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, to respond to the call of the Asanteman Council over an alleged derogatory statement made by the latter.



Speaking on TV3's "Big Issues", Mr. Ayisi opined that the call by the Asanteman Council is a unique opportunity for Chairman Wontumi to clear himself of any wrongdoing.



"It is incumbent on him (Wontumi) that any call from the Manhyia Palace should be adhered to immediately....It is unfortunate because, considering our harmonious relationship with Manhyia, I thought this could have been nipped in the bud from the get go but we are where we are now'', George Ayisi said.



Chairman Wontumi was summoned by the Asanteman Council over remarks he purportedly made that sought to impugn the authority of Otumfuo, King of the Asante Kingdom. His remarks did not go down well with the council, hence the summons to appear before them within one week.



But his sudden ill-health resulted in his inability to presently come before the council.



Mr. Ayisi believed considering the delicate nature of the issue, and how the electoral fortunes of the ruling party is linked to the region, an entourage that comprises the very top hierarchy of the NPP, notably the National Chairman, General Secretary and possibly the Minister in charge of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, should accompany Chairman Wontumi on the said day.



"The umbilical cord of the New Patriotic party was buried in the Ashanti Region. The Ashanti Region is consdiered as the ''the Strong hold'' of the NPP party. Over the years, the Ashanti Region has contributed extensively to the fortunes of the NPP during elections," he said, adding that it is therefore prudent for the chairman to meet the Asanteman council as soon as possible to ask for forgiveness and duly apologise.