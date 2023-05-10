Adentan CPP Chairman urges NDC parliamentary aspirants to maintain peace during primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: GNA

Abdul Malik Jeleel, the Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the Adentan Constituency, has urged parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Adentan to work towards peaceful primaries on Saturday.



The CPP Chairman said he had followed events ahead of the elections and given the tensions on the ground, failure on the part of the aspirants to put their supporters in check could ‘spell doom” for the Party.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Jeleel urged the Party leadership to intensify security on the ground on the voting day.



The NDC is expected to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Three aspirants will battle it out to lead the Party in the Adentan Constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The aspirants are Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, the incumbent MP; Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a Former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and Linda Asibi Awuni, a youth activist.



Jeleel urged the aspirants to speak to their supporters to conduct themselves well before and during the elections to forestall any form of electoral violence.



“Internal elections are part and parcel of our democratic principles, but care should be taken not to jeopadise our national peace and security,” he said.



Jeleel said the CPP was putting measures in place to clinch the Adentan seat in the 2024 general election.



“The good people of Adentan are looking for the best next alternative to deliver solid development for them.



“…a seat that swings means the people lack absolute confidence in the two political parties that fix those candidates…,” he said.