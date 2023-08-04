'Adenta Kumi' files nomination to contest Adentan parliamentary seat

Politics of Friday, 4 August 2023

Alfred Ababio Kumi a.k.a Adenta Kumi, on 3rd August 2023, filed his nomination forms to contest the party’s Parliamentary seat at Adentan constituency.



The young politician submitted his nomination forms to the constituency’s Elections Committee of the NPP at Adentan.



He was accompanied by some delegates and his supporters.



The delegates touted Adenta Kumi as the right candidate for the party to win the parliamentary seat.



“I am the hope for the people of Adentan and ready to make a difference in this constituency and promised to go through the democratic way to make the difference,” Adenta Kumi said.



He added; “This is the time we need to fight for Adentan constituency…We must all come together to make Adentan work again.”



He also urged delegates not to allow themselves to be financially induced stressing “When they come with their money, take it but look for the one who can do the work”.



Richard Obiri Yeboah, Chairman of the Elections Committee, expressed his gratitude to Adenta Kumi for taking the bold decision to contest the seat.



He wished him well and advised him to engage in a campaign devoid of insults and acrimony stating “You have so far conducted yourself well… All that we’re looking forward to is a credible candidate and a winnable one for NPP”.



The Constituency Secretary, Kobby Bediako also showered praises on Mr. Ababio Kumi for taking the bold step emphasizing “We can only wish you well”.



He also stated; “All that we are looking for is someone who can unseat the NDC and we all know you also have what it takes to take this seat for the NPP party.”



He urged the young politician to believe in what he stands for.



Some of the delegates speaking to the media indicated they are ready to rally support for Adentan Kumi, describing him as an “affable young politician who is down to earth and a listening leader”.