Ade Coker has become the scape-goat of Mahama - Moshake

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Following the toppling of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s longtime Chairman for Greater Accra, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, in the party’s recently held regional executives election, a former Constituency executive for Tema East is advising that hero-worshippers of former President John Mahama in the party learn sense from the bitter end of Mr. Joseph Ade Coker.



In a write-up commenting on the outcome of the election, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, makes the point that Ade Coker ended up laughing at the wrong side of his mouth because he failed to see that zealotry for former President Mahama does not really pay.



“Before the regional executives elections, Mr. Ade Coker was the one who was jumping from radio station to radio station declaring that Mahama should be left to go unopposed for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.



He thought by fighting for Mahama, he was furthering his own interest, but in the end he lost,” Moshake wrote.



According to the firebrand former Tema East constituency executive, “Ade Coker has now become like a scapegoat of karma; the one person fate is using to teach all those hero-worshiping John Mahama that such behaviour is not a smart way to come by power, but that such behaviour will end in disappointment.”



A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adentan constituency, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, was elected as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an election that shocked many.



Ashie Moore polled 327 votes to topple incumbent Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker who polled 222 votes in Sunday’s regional executives election held at the Tema Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the elections, Ade Coker had campaigned heavily for the election of former President John Mahama as the NDC’s flagbearer for 2024, suggesting that Mr. Mahama be made to go unopposed.



As an ethical as Ade Coker’s actions were, Moshake points out that they were carried out as a bootlicking strategy to please Mahama thinking that Mr. Mahama and his base would respond by supporting Ade Coker’s campaign.“However, former President Mahama betrayed Ade Coker’s expectations, by rather lobbying for Alhaji Imoro to go unopposed for the Savannah Regional Chairmanship. So Alhaji Imoro has since been elected regional Chairman while Ade Coker has lost. Basically it was like monkey working for John Mahama and baboon chopping,” Moshake wrote.According to him, former President Mahama and his family had tricked Ade Coker by coming out to say that they would not support anybody while they secretly supported Alhaji Imoro’s campaign in the Savannah region and abandoned Ade Coker to do the donkey work in Accra. “all those bootlickers in the NDC trying to force Mahama on the NDC should learn from Ade Coker’s experience: hero-worshipping John Mahama will not guarantee you position.”Moshake advised.