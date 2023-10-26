Address the pressing concerns of the youth - Edem Agbana urges policymakers

Regional News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

Edem Agbana, a prominent youth activist and former deputy national youth organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), recently delivered a compelling message urging policymakers to address the pressing concerns of our youth. His impassioned speech at the 2023 Penyi Nugoryiza highlighted the dire lack of opportunities for young people, emphasizing that behind the grandeur of our traditional leaders lies a generation of disheartened youth who possess the intelligence and skills necessary to contribute to our nation's development. However, due to the absence of adequate opportunities, they find themselves adrift.



Mr. Agbana asserted that these young individuals deserve more—they deserve sustainable job prospects. He called upon leaders to be unwavering in their commitment to creating these opportunities for the youth, recognizing that this is a pivotal step toward our nation's growth.



The Penyi Nugoryiza festival was graced by the presence of former President John Dramani Mahama, who pledged to rekindle hope and prosperity for our beloved nation. During his speech, he made a significant promise to establish several factories within the constituency, each dedicated to providing sustainable employment opportunities for the local youth. Among these initiatives, the gari processing factory, strategically located between Penyi and Ehi, stands as a beacon of hope, aiming to harness the potential of the area's young workforce.



The words spoken by the NDC Parliamentary candidate and the incoming President resonated deeply with the enthusiastic youth in attendance at the festival. In response, the youth vowed to spare no effort in securing victory for the NDC in the upcoming 2024 elections, understanding that this endeavor is their path to restoring hope and fostering the development that our nation urgently requires.



This message serves as a poignant reminder that the future of our country depends on our ability to create sustainable job opportunities for our youth. It is a call to action, a rallying cry for change, and an expression of hope for a brighter tomorrow.







