Address deplorable roads to avert national crisis - Minority

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority in Parliament has sounded an alarm over the deplorable condition of the roads connecting to the Tema Oil Refinery and other petroleum depots, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to a national crisis.



John Jinapor, the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, emphasised the urgent need for the government to take action and prevent further disruptions to petroleum supplies.



The call comes in response to a decision by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers under the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers and Petroleum Gas Drivers Union to embark on a sit-down strike.



The drivers have cited the poor state of the Tema Oil Refinery to Kpone road in the Greater Accra Region as their primary concern.



In solidarity, tanker vehicles transporting petroleum products from enclaves such as Takoradi, Kumasi, and Buipe have also withdrawn their services, demanding that the deteriorating roads leading to those depots be rehabilitated.



The impact of the strike action is already being felt, with reports of shortages of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other petroleum products in certain areas of the country.



The Minority in Parliament is deeply concerned about the potential consequences, as the transportation of highly inflammable petroleum products on these dilapidated roads poses risks to the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike.



Addressing the situation, John Abdulai Jinapor expressed the urgent need for the government to prioritise the concerns of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and take immediate action.



He urged the government to refrain from using financial constraints as an excuse, rejecting the notion that the nation's resources are depleted, whilst citing the rapid deployment of road contractors to complete major projects in the Assin North Constituency during the recent by-elections.



"The action by the government in Assin North points to one fact: they have priorities, and the minority in Parliament believes that fixing the roads connecting to these major depots should be one of such priorities," emphasized Jinapor," he said.



The Minority's call for action underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for swift resolution. They called upon the government to demonstrate commitment and refrain from a lacklustre approach in addressing the concerns raised by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union.



Below is the statement



GOVERNMENT MUST FIX THE ROADS CONNECTING TO TEMA OIL REFINERY AND OTHER PETROLEUM DEPOTS IN ORDER TO AVERT A NATIONAL CRISIS



-Signed-



Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor (Ranking Member, Mines and Energy Committee)



YNA/WA



