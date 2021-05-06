Address concerns of Ghanaians with urgency to avoid chaos – CSO to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A civil society organization, Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency take steps to address the concerns of Ghanaians including the recent increase in taxes.



In a press statement, the group states that Ghanaians continue to experience what they describe as excruciating hardship in the form of the high cost of living coupled with excessive taxing by the government.



"In Ghana today, prices of goods and services are skyrocketing and the government seems not to care about the plight of the suffering Ghanaian masses whom they promised to make their lives better with mouth-watering campaign messages during the electioneering period. Our question is what has happened to the departure from taxation to production chorus as sung by the Vice President H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, then opposition running mate? Does the introduction of killer taxes mean [a] departure from same? Again, what has become of we are not a poor country but we are hungry as pontificated by the president, then in opposition?” the group said.



While highlighting the faith Ghanaians kept in the current government before assuming office, the group notes that the government of the day has refused to keep the promises made to the Ghanaian people and has thus cautioned the president to take immediate action to rescue the situation.



“Taking a cue from happenings across the world, we cannot avoid but to warn the nation and its leadership that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb and the early the president rise to the occasion to salvage the situation as the father of the nation, the better for our collective survival as a people.”



Government must urgently address the concerns of Ghanaians to avoid chaos.



Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has taken note of the public uproar and displeasure expressed by Ghanaians on government's insensitivity demonstrated towards them by continuous increment of taxes.



In fact, the excruciating hardships being experienced by the average Ghanaian including the underpaid workers resulting from the increase in taxes and introduction of ''nuisance'' taxes is just unbearable to say the least.



In Ghana today, prices of goods and services are skyrocketing and the government seemed not to care about the plight of the suffering Ghanaian masses whom they promised to make their lives better with mouth-watering campaign messages during the electioneering period. Our question is what has happen to the departure from taxation to production chorus as sung by the Vice President, HE Dr. Mammoud Bawumia, then opposition running mate? Does the introduction of killer taxes meant a departure from same? Again, what has become of we are not a poor country but we are hungry as pontificated by the president, then in opposition?



Truth be told, Ghanaians saw hope in the above and many other touching messages hence their support for the government but regrettably, the government has blatantly refused to keep faith with its own promises to the Ghanaian people. Are we right to say the regime lied its way to power?



Taking a cue from happenings across the world, we cannot avoid but to warn the nation and its leadership that Ghana is sitting on a time bomb and the early the President rise to the occasion to salvage the situation as the father of the nation, the better for our collective survival as a people.



Coming events the sages say cast their own shadows. The ARAB SPRING must be our guide.



