General News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: 3 News

'Address challenges with democracy in a spirit of genuine co-operation' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has told member states that the challenges in the areas of democracy, health, security, economy, trade and currency, must be addressed in a spirit of genuine cooperation and solidarity, if the region is to overcome them.



He made this known on Monday, 21st September 2020, when he paid a working visit to the offices of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.



Mr Akufo-Addo said “As we round off the implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2020, and finalise the development of Vision 2050, we should strive to make ECOWAS a Community in which our dreams of prosperity, peace, security, integration and development are realised for the well-being of its citizens.”



He explained that the purpose of his visit was to interact with the management and staff of the ECOWAS Office after he was recently elected Chair of the regional body.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.