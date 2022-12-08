You are here: HomeNews2022 12 08Article 1677038

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Addo Show Boy, show us something’ – Sam George taunts Akufo-Addo

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George play videoThe Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has commended the government for the construction of a road bridge over the Tema-Mpakadan railway, which passes through his constituency.

The MP, after thanking the government for the road bridge and resolving other issues that came up in the course of the construction of the Tema-Mpakadan railway, appeared to be mocking the president over the nature of roads in his constituency.

“My sincere gratitude to the Minister of Railways, Honourable John Peter Amewu, who has shown such great commitment to the people of Prampram.

“During the construction of this railway, there have been issues in the community at Afianya and Ablekuma, and the ministry has always responded expeditiously with the contractor whenever I have reached out to them.

“Mr president as I sit, once again our roads, please do something about it. Addo Show Boy show us something,” the MP said at the commissioning of the road bridge.

Watch the MP’s remarks below:





Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Join our Newsletter