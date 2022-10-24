Addaekrom: The community where sachet water is like gold

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Gold is considered one of Ghana's most priced minerals which in recent times is being exploited by many even through illegal means.



In the case of Addaekrom, an island community in the Eastern Region of Ghana, their gold is a most unimaginable basic need: good drinking water.



Sad as it sounds, that appears to be a major worry for the people of the small community.



Speaking with youtuber; Nana Tea Was Here Some, one of the teachers in the community who are revolutionalising education, Godfred Nyarko, explained that students, for instance, only use sachet water when they are unwell.



“The river is where we fetch water from but as for us the teachers, we buy bags of pure water when the boat is going to Tokor, Kpando… water is not a problem but if they can get us a pipe, that will be fine.



“Sometimes when they are sick, that’s when they come to us for pure water. So, pure water here is like gold. When they are sick, the nurses will tell them to take the medicine with pure water and so they’ll come to us for pure water,” he said.



The Addaekrom community of a little over 1000 inhabitants, has only one school that is riddled with many challenges.



Godfred Nyarko explained that whenever it rains, school activities automatically have to come to a halt.



