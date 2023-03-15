Adansi Travels and Enterprise Insurance partner to promote local tourism

General News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Adansi Travels has partnered with Enterprise Insurance Limited to introduce an industry-first product dubbed “Insure & Travel for Free” under the boss travel club.



The offer seeks to make the travel dreams of many come through as it will give customers who buy their Motor, Home, and Travel Insurance through Adansi Travels the opportunity to accumulate travel points that can be redeemed for discounted or free travel.



Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Adansi Travels, Mr. Gideon Asare detailed the need for such an innovation hinging it on the organization’s goal to encourage domestic travel as they create a family but not customers with impeccable services.



“The launch of the Insure & Travel for Free” is an industry-first initiative which Adansi is proud to have pioneered.” He said.



He added that, “this product is targeted at the members of the Boss Travel Club who are regular travelers. As such, it is intended to reward their loyalty by reducing the cost of engaging in both local & international travel & tour activities.”



He was however quick to add that this initiative and many others are open to all Ghanaian lovers of travel, and anyone who dreams of traveling someday but finds it hard to get a budget or forgo other needs to save towards traveling.



The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, lauded Adansi Travels and Enterprise Insurance for partnering to offer travelers some relief with respect to cost as they encourage people to explore Ghana and promote local tourism. He also stated that “initiatives like the Insure & Travel for Free are key in promoting both foreign and domestic tourism since the travel points accumulated by customers can easily be redeemed for more trips or reduce the travelers cost burden when purchasing travel packages from Adansi Travels.



He ended by entreating industry players within the travel and tour space to create value-added services with the aim of encouraging tourism on all fronts with a focus on local tourism.



The Head of Marketing and Communications at Enterprise Insurance LTD, Mr. Mark Addison on his part said, “As a leading Non-Life Insurer, Enterprise Insurance is happy to partner with Adansi Travels, to offer peace of mind, convenience, and superior insurance services which will consequently improve the quality of local and international travel for customers.”



The launch ceremony was on 15th March 2023 at the Head Office of Adansi Travels at East Legon, Accra with key personalities such as the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Senior Management teams of both Enterprise Insurance and Adansi Travels as well as customers & partners of both entities in attendance.



Renowned media personalities such as George Quaye and Kwame Sakyiamah (Lexis Bill) testified to the benefits of being members of the Boss Travel Club and encouraged travelers and future travelers to buy their Motor, Home, and Travel insurance from enterprise so they can join the globetrotters.



