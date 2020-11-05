Regional News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Adansi North District Hospital to be completed in March, 2021 - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing works on the Adansi North District Hospital, Fomena, a project designed to boost healthcare delivery.



The 120-bed capacity Hospital upon completion would have facilities, including maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology department, male and female surgical wards, paediatric, male, and female medical wards.



The rest would be the theatre recovery ward, accident, and emergency unit as well as Out-Patient-Department (OPD).



According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the project being executed by Messrs NMS Infrastructure Limited is expected to be completed in March, 2021.



Work on the facility had since 2016 been stalled due to financial constraints and contractual issues.



President Nana Akufo-Addo was taken round the facility by the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and Chairman of the NMS Infrastructure Limited, Mr. Frederik Hsu.



The Minister hinted that work on the Hospital was about 80 per cent complete, and assured the President of the Ministry’s resolve to see to the successful execution of the project.



He bemoaned the lack of adequate health facilities in the Ashanti Region, saying the government was determined to address that deficit for the benefit of the people.



Mr. Hsu said the contractors were working assiduously to finish the project as scheduled.





