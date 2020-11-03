Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Adansi North DCE commissions JHS block

The DCE said the school building project was fully funded with the District Development Fund

The Adansi North District Chief Executive (DCE) Honourable Kusi Kwaku Eric, together with the Queen-mother of Bobraise Nana Akyaa Dampomah III has commissioned a 1 unit No 3Junior High School classroom block for Bobriase community in the Adansi North District.



The District Chief Executive said the school building project was fully funded with the District Development Fund (DDF). He added that the dilapidated nature of the old school block necessitated for the building of the block and revealed that, another unit would soon be added to complete the project.



The Regent of Bobraise Nana Amakye Kan II sadly admitted that the old school building has never seen any renovation works since it was built in 1982 and was thankful to the DCE for the construction of the new school building. The Adansi North District Education Director, Ms Gladys Kwakye charged Nananom with the task of ensuring that children in the community are enrolled in school to guarantee them a secured and a better future.



She also urged the Bobraise community to take good care of the facility to enable it last longer. That way she said, would allow for more projects in the community with their share of funds rather than repairing and renovating the school block with.



The residents in the community were happy about the commissioning of the school building especially when the Fomena Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Philip Ofori Asante pledged to donate mono desks to the school.





