Adansi-Asokwa District Health Directorate records 0% maternal mortality and stillbirth

Health News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Sampson Manu

One tragic complication associated with pregnancy, either at delivery or after, which is a family, national, and global concern, is maternal mortality.



Maternal mortality refers to deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth. From 2000 to 2020, the global maternal mortality ratio (MMR) declined by 34%, from 339 deaths to 223 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to UN inter-agency estimates.



The Adansi Asokwa District Health Directorate has shown a remarkable rate of 0% in maternal mortality and stillbirth in 2023, according to the statistics revealed at their 2023 Annual Performance Review.



Revealing the circumstances leading to the successes chalked, the District Director of Health Services, David Kunta, attributed them to some proactive measures put in place by the directorate, which include a prompt referral system, committed midwives, and the remarkable introduction of pregnancy education to Antenatal Care.



On referral, he said many facilities fail to refer cases, but the health directorate advised that cases beyond control should be referred to the appropriate health facility.



He said the milestone would not have been achieved without the support of committed and dedicated midwives in their various facilities.



Mr. Kunta again said the directorate, as part of measures to end maternal mortality, has introduced pregnancy school, which is an updated form of ANC, and this ensures that every pregnant woman in the district is enrolled in this program, which, after completion (delivery), is awarded a certificate.



It came up that the National Health Insurance Authority has been owing the district since 2021. David Kunta admitted that fact and called on the management of NHIA to come to their aid because the district is indebted to the regional medical stores, which must be settled.



On the increasing rate of family planning, he said the district has performed tremendously well, which is above the national target of 40% with 48.7%.



The health director made a passionate appeal to the government and prominent people from Adansi Asokwa to assist them in renovating their health facilities.



He said staff accommodation is also a major challenge for the district, and as a result, some health workers have to find solace in unsuitable facilities when posted to the district.



The program brought together all the sub-districts: Aboabo, Anhwiaso, Asokwa, and Fumso, and they presented their achievements made under 2023.