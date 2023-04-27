Adams Mahama murder trial: Asabke Alangdi sentenced to death, Afoko gets retrial

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the prime suspects in the murder of Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2015, Asabke Alangdi, has been sentenced to death by the Accra High Court.



According to a news report by graphic.com.gh, Alangdi was unanimously found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a seven-member jury on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



The second prime suspect in the murder of Adams Mahama, Gregory Afoko, who was alleged to have conspired with Asabke, will face another trial after the jury did not find him guilty.



The jury returned to the court with a 4:3 verdict; finding Afoko not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The report indicated that, according to Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), a verdict of 4:3 by a jury in a murder trial means it is a hung jury and there must be a retrial.



The lawyers for the accused person sentenced to death, Asabke, have indicated that they will appeal the ruling of the court.



They wondered why the jury would find one person guilty and the other not guilty for the same offence.



“How can a person conspire against himself, be found guilty and the person that he was accused of conspiring with is found not guilty,” one of the lawyers is quoted by graphic.com.gh.



Background



Asabke Alangde was believed to have conspired with Gregory Afoko to kill Adams Mahama on May 15, 2015.



Mahama died after he was doused in acid in front of his home in the capital town of the Upper East Region, Bolgatanga.



Alangde fled the shores of Ghana after the murder and was arrested in 2019 by Ghana’s security agencies in collaboration with Interpol in Ivory Coast.



Afoko, was, however, apprehended by the Ghana Police Service in 2015 after the murder and has been on trial since.



