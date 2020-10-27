General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Adaklu MP to elevate okada business in next NDC government

Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza

Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has reiterated the promise of the National Democratic Congress to legalize motorbike transport (Okada) business when voted into power.



He said the Okada business serves as a source of income for thousands of Ghanaian youth and needed to be legalized and streamlined.



Mr. Agbodza was speaking at a ceremony at which he handed over two sheds he constructed at Adaklu Waya and the T-junction at Akuete to the Okada riders in the Constituency.



He said the project, which he founded with his share of the MP Common Fund is to assist them operated under a conducive environment.



Mr. Agbodza noted that the sheds would also provide shelter for those who patronized the services of the Okada riders.



He appealed to those engaged in the Okada business in the area not to engage in any nefarious activities, but be law-abiding and courteous to their clients.



He appealed to the electorate in the constituency to vote for the NDC to regain the power to resume its development agenda for the area.



Mr. Agbodza assured the electorate that the party would fulfill all promises contained in its 'People’s Manifesto.



Mr. Christopher Galenkui, Constituency Communications Officer of the party called on the youth not to be swayed by the "sweet and vain promises of the New Patriotic Party, but rather give their mandate to the NDC.

