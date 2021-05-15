Adaklu MP's dream for an 'education hub' gathers momentum

Regional News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwame Agbodzah, Member of Parliament of Adaklu on Friday noted that his resolve to work to make Adaklu district a 'hub of education' was not mere political rhetoric.



He said he would, therefore, marshal all resources and collaborate with other stakeholders to make his dream a reality.



Mr Agbodzah, who was speaking at a ceremony to mark the beginning of construction works on an eight-unit classroom block for Waya Senior High School, described the project as "a knowledge hub."



The project estimated to cost one million Ghana Cedis is being funded by the MP from his resources and not the Common Fund.



Mr Agbodzah, therefore, appealed to well-meaning citizens of the area to support the educational drive.



He said it was disheartening that the pioneer SHS of the district was in a deplorable state.



Mr Agbodzah appealed to the Adaklu District Assembly to use part of its Internally Generated Fund to improve conditions in the school.



"Adaklu has no gold mine or a timber concession so our only asset is our human resource which needs to be educated and developed to help transform the area to an enviable one," he said.



Mr Agbodzah also urged the government to complete all abandoned projects in the school to enable it to cope with the ever-increasing student population.



Mr Bartholomew Hosu, Headmaster of the School, thanked Mr Agbodzah for the gesture describing it as timely.



He said the initial plan of the management of the school was to raise a pavilion to be used as a classroom before the intervention of the MP.



Mr Hosu said the school was faced with many challenges, including inadequate kitchen staff, classrooms, dining and assembly halls, bathhouse and toilets.



Present were Togbe Lablulu Tegbeza V, Chief of Waya and Mr.

Francis Agbemadzi, Adaklu District Director of Education.