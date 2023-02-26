Adaklu MP inspects progress of work at Youth Resource Centre

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: GNA

Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu at the weekend commended Wilkado Construction Company, the contractor working on the Youth Resource Centre, for working round the clock to make the facility ready for the National Independence Day parade.



The centre, the venue for this year’s National Independence Day parade, is expected to be the largest gathering in the Volta region with more than 5,000 dignitaries and important personalities in attendance.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic is expected to take the salute at the parade, which falls on Monday, 6th March 2023.



Kwame Agbodza, also a member of the Grounds Committee of the 66th anniversary, gave a commendation when he visited the Centre.



He called on the people of the region, especially the people of Adaklu to help make the parade a memorable one saying, “Adaklu is privileged to host this year’s independence parade.”



He hoped that after the anniversary work would continue and not be abandoned, adding that the centre would help offer the youth the opportunity to develop their sporting skills.



Kwame Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip suggested to the Youth Employment Agency to hand over the centre to any interested football club or sporting organisation for adoption to avoid the facility becoming a white elephant after the celebration.



He said it would also make the maintenance of the Centre easy.



Agbodza hoped more facilities would be added to the Centre in the future.



A spokesperson for the Contractor, who chose to remain anonymous told the Ghana News Agency that work was 90 percent complete and that the drainage system and other minor works would be done after the parade.



He was accompanied by Togbe Agbobada IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress and Samuel Dorfe, Assemblyman for Adaklu Torda Electoral Area.