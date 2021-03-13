Regional News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: GNA

Adaklu MP fulfills promise to Wumenu Health Centre

MP for Adaklu constituency, Mr. Kwame Agbodza

Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu on Friday fulfilled his promise to purchase a refrigerator for the Adaklu Wumenu Health Centre.



The promise was made during the commissioning of the Centre last week when Ms Christine Ahortor, the nurse in charge of the centre appealed to him to provide them with a refrigerator.



The refrigerator which cost GH¢924 is to be used to store some vital drugs.



Togbe Sekpe III, Chief of Adaklu Wumenu who presented the refrigerator to the centre on behalf of the MP, said the community and the MP demanded high professionalism from the workers.



He said the situation where some health workers came to work late or played on their phones during working hours should be stopped.



Togbe Sekpe reiterated the pledge by the MP to make Adaklu District a hub of health and education and appealed to all stakeholders to support him for his dream to materialise.



He assured the workers of the support of the community and the MP.



The Chief appealed to the people in the area to take advantage of the facility to always check their health status.



Ms Ahortor who received the refrigerator on behalf of the centre was full of praise for the MP and assured that it would be used for its intended purpose.



The Adaklu Wumenu Health Centre was funded by Mr Agbodza with his share of the National Health Insurance Levy and MP Common Funds.



The centre has an initial contract sum of GH¢266,850 but allegedly doubled due to a delay in its implementation.



It has a laboratory, dispensary, outpatients department, consulting rooms, antenatal clinic, delivery ward, and washrooms among others.