Adaklu Assembly presents tools to 37 beneficiaries

Regional News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Adaklu District Assembly has presented starter up tools to 37 beneficiaries at a ceremony at Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region.



The items, which value was not disclosed include seven industrial machines, 12 sewing machines, 20 cutting machines, 12 ceramic sink heads, 12 ceramic sink basins, 12 ceramic sink seats/cushions, six wall dryers and 10 standing dryers.



The items are to support the beneficiaries in their work to become economically sound.



It is also to equip the beneficiaries who are all women to be self-sufficient to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of their communities and the District in general.



The beneficiaries were selected from all the electoral areas of the District by both the elected assembly members and government appointees.



Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive, said the items were to help reduce unemployment among the youth, especially women in the area.



He said the government was not only concerned about the free Senior High School programme but also to help others who could not benefit from the programme to acquire employable skills and also provide them with working tools.



Mr. Donkor appealed to the beneficiaries to be disciplined and trustworthy, adding "if you work hard and your finishing is good, you will win more customers for yourselves".



He appealed to them to also assist other less privileged in their communities by giving them free apprenticeship.



The DCE assured them of the Assembly's preparedness to assist them in their intended formation of beauticians and seamstresses association.



Mr. Samuel Atormi Dorfe, the Assembly's Social Services Sub Committee Chairman, appealed to the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose, adding that the tools in themselves could not bring money unless they put them to good use.



Mrs. Susan Akortia, Adaklu District Social Welfare Director, told them that her outfit would monitor the use of the items and those found not to be using them would be blacklisted from future assistance.



Mr. Fred Agbogbo, Presiding Member of the Assembly, said "nobody will like to walk into poverty but with determination and tenacity of purpose, you can walk out of the claws of poverty".



Ms Love Akosua Kpedekpo, a Government Appointee of the Assembly, said she was working assiduously with others in the District to make the formation of the beauticians and seamstresses association a reality.



Ms Philomena Gbi, on behalf of her colleague beneficiaries, thanked the Assembly and government for the gesture and promised that they would use the items for their intended purposes.