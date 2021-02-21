Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: GNA

Adaklu Assembly presents roofing sheets to rainstorm victims

Representatives of the assembly presenting the roofing sheets to affected residents

The Adaklu District Assembly has presented 25 bundles of roofing sheets to victims of a rainstorm at Adaklu Kpogadzi in the Adaklu District.



The rainstorm, which displaced about 124 residents ripped-off the roofs of 30 buildings.



Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor, Adaklu District Chief Executive, who presented the items on behalf of the Assembly asked them to seek expert advice before rehabilitating their buildings.



Mr. Donkor said although 54 bundles of roofing sheets were needed after an assessment of the damage, the Assembly could only afford 25 bundles due to financial constraints.



The DCE used the opportunity to appeal to the people to develop the culture of maintenance and reinforce their buildings periodically.



Mr. Nicholas Amanfu, Adaklu District NADMO Coordinator said his Organization would continue to marshal support for them.



He, therefore, called on residents in the district to seek permission from the Assembly before erecting any form of structure.



The DCE also asked citizens to pay their property rates to the Assembly adding that those who fail to pay will be arraigned before court.