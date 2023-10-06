Adaklu: 2 arrested after dismounting live ECG transformer to sell as scrap

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Two(2) young men have been arrested and handed over to the Police after they removed an electricity transformer for sale as scrap.



The thieves, who were four in all aged between 25 and 36, used tools and implements to remove the transformer mounted after they climbed a pole Wednesday to steal the transformer.



According to eyewitnesses, they disconnected the live wires going into the transformer and removed the major bolts and nuts holding the heavy transformer.



They then pushed down the transformer to the ground before they were spotted by a passerby who raised the alarm.



Out of the four suspected thieves who attempted to steal the ECG Transformer, two were arrested while the other two managed to bolt.



According to eyewitness Efo Deladem Agbesi Foli, they have since been handed over to the Ghana Police Service.