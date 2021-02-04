Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Evans Ofosu, Contributor

Ada youth, chiefs and elders walk in solidarity with Electrochem for jobs and development

Ada Youth, chiefs march for Electrochem

The youths, chiefs and elders of Ada have hit the streets of Sege in the Ada West district to solidarise with Electrochem company limited. The youths who are clamouring for jobs and development have also petitioned the District Chief Executive of Sege to among others ensure the smooth operations of Electrochem to safeguard jobs and development for the people of songor and its environs.



The unemployed youths together with their chiefs and elders believe that Electrochem company limited has the right machinery to mine salt at the songor lagoon to it’s full maximum to the benefit of the district and the teeming unemployed youths in Ada.



Experts say the Ada Songor lagoon can produce about 2.5 million metric tons or more of salt if its potential is well tapped with advanced technology but currently the songor lagoon produces around 400 metric tons of salt, this the youth say is because of the outmoded technology being used and are vehemently calling on the DCE of Ada West, Mr. Adzoteye Akrofi to consider the teeming unemployed youths and ensure Electrochem company limited provide the jobs and development for them.



A concerned youth of Ada, who only gave his name as Isaac said: “Electrochem is ready to develop well-advanced concessions with modern technology at vantage points for the local people living around Songor lagoon and even buy our salts at prevailing price thereby creating a ready market for us.”



The leader of the unemployed youths, Mr. Tamihu Albert said: “we the youths welcome Electrochem company limited with both hands to Ada and we shall support the company to our benefit, we need development and more importantly development in Ada.”



“For me, the reconsideration of L.l 287 by parliament which gave Electrochem company limited the opportunity to commence work in songor lagoon is a step in the right direction,” said a concerned youth.



Parliament on November 4, 2020, granted the mineral rights to Electrochem company limited to dig for, mine and produce salt in the songor lagoon for a term period of 15years, which upon expiration is subject to renewal under the mining laws of Ghana.



In what the youths described as the best development agenda for Ada and the future of the teeming youths, they stated among others bigger capacity for salt production about 1.4 million, restoration of inland and fishing lands, the revival of wetlands which will serve as a rtourist attraction and the creation of direct and indirect jobs for the youth as well as the development and improvement in the living conditions of the people of Ada.



The youths further stated that the Astroturf football pitches to be built by Electrochem company limited in Ada will help develop young football talents in Ada.



The youths have also applauded the Electrochem company limited to grant scholarships to brilliant but needy students in Ada to further their education to the highest level.