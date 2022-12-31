Ada queen celebrates Christmas with community

General News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

Naana Adiki Manyeyo Adi I, Queen of the Adibiawer clan of the Ada state has donated assorted items and Christmas packages to children, youth and the aged of Kenya-Okudzetokorpe in the Ada West District to help make the Christmas celebration memorable.



Naana Adiki in a brief speech reminded the gathering about her ancestral link to the community and said she felt proud coming back to celebrate with her people in the spirit of the season to mark the end of a year and the beginning of another.





She urged the parents to priorities the education of their wards to help stem the tide of teenage pregnancy which is fast destroying the lives of the young girls in the community and Ada in general.



“Please parents, take good care of your girls. Don’t leave them to their fate for the boys to be luring them with indonmie, spaghetti, phones, free okada rides to be impregnating them.



“And to you the girls, never disrespect your parents because they hold the key to your future and long life. Don’t be adamant to advise and make your books your partners.



“Guys please stop the intake of hard drugs and be responsible to your own future by showing respect to everybody. Many premature deaths today are as a result of disrespect among the youth and it is sweeping away many of our youths. I always feel sad when I see or hear of such deaths.” She advised



Some Elders and members of the community expressed joy and gratitude to the Queen for her kind gesture. Some of them extolled her for her humility and humanitarian works, and expressed.







The program which was held on the 28th of December 2022 saw some notable Queens and Chiefs also graced the occasion in addition to the members of the Ada Chapter of Youth Arise Ghana and other NGOs.







