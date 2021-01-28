Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ada communities embark on demonstration for revocation of Electrochem license

A section of the protestors

Scores of people marched through the principal streets of Ada to protest three investment leases granted Electrochem Gh. Ltd. - a company allegedly owned by McDan, a renowned businessman in Accra.



Members of communities such as Lufenya, Kablevu, Luhuor, Kpotitsekope, Aminapa, Midea among others clad in red attire expressed their disinterest with various inscriptions.



Background



Parliament, on 4th October 2020 in a mining lease agreement granted ElectroChem Gh. Ltd. mineral right to exploit salt resource in the Songor lagoon and surrounding communities.



The agreement leases ratified by Parliament among other things mandates the company to engage in winning salt in an area of about 39,166 acres of land for 15 years subject to the mining laws of Ghana.



Addressing members of the community, the Libi Wornor, also known as the salt priest, said the Songor lagoon which has been the mainstay of the people of Ada cannot be leased to a single entity on the pretext of solving an old conflict which has evolved for decades according to the report of the select committee on mines and energy ratification of the three mining leases in respect of the Ada Songor salt project.



Numor Apedo Ayornu, therefore, appealed to the government to cancel the three lease agreement granted to Electrochem Gh. Ltd. in earnest.



According to the traditional priest, the paramount chief of Ada does not have the authority to allow the said company to work on the Songor lagoon and surrounding communities without the express permission of the Libi Wornor who is and has been the custodian of the lagoon for over 28 years.



The traditional priest indicated that the entire Songor lagoon together with other fishing and farming lands have been bundled into three concessions as Ada songor, B and C and granted to Electrochem Gh. Ltd.



He said "the concessions encompass the entire salt farming and winning areas of the Songor lagoon Basin together with water bodies for fishing and farming lands, with nothing, absolutely nothing left for the people living along the Songor lagoon basin; existing cooperatives, associations; or any other companies to operate in the area. By the terms of the mineral license McDan is holding, no Ada citizen nobody living in the areas mentioned will be allowed to fish in any of the lagoons; farms or win salt in any of the lands in the areas.



"The elders and the youths mentioned that the chiefs were aware that their actions are going to bring difficulties to the people of Ada as 'McDan has bought the conscience of some short-sighted, selfish, illiterate and gullible Ada Chiefs who seem to be oblivious of the experiences of the people living along the lagoon."



The stool father of the Tekpebiawe clan, Numor Tetteh Abledu Ayornu on his part appealed to the government to rouse the plan which was developed for the interest of all parties involved and desist from dealing with individuals who are interested in the project for their social interest.



"We resolve to see fairness and justice for the people of Songor lagoon basin" he added.



The youths and elders, therefore, appealed to the government to cancel the 3 lease agreement granted the company to enable the inhabitants to continue to win salt and engage in related farming activities as their only source of livelihood.