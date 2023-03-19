Ada boat sailor arrested after boat capsizes, kills 5

Regional News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

The sailor of a boat that drowned some mourners travelling from Azizanya to Azizakpe in the Volta Region has been arrested.



The boat which was transporting over 40 passengers who were being ferried to a funeral in Azizakpe capsized due to the overloading of passengers.



5 persons were reported dead.



Assemblymember of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa said whereas the boat was to take about 25 people at a time, it had on board about 60 persons. He also attributed the disaster to stormy weather in the early hours of Saturday, March 18, 2023.



According to a 3news.com report, Gabriel Ajigodi who was sailing the boat at the time of the incident has been taken into custody at the Ada Foah Police Station where he is assisting with investigations.



Some survivors of the tragedy told TV3 that passengers, after realizing the situation prompted the sailor to return to the boarding point but he turned deaf ears to their pleas and insisted he would take them to their destination.



The incident is said to have happened in the middle of the journey. Mary Donuki, a survivor, lost her one-and-half-year baby.



Meanwhile, search efforts are still underway to find other survivors.



