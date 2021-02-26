Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ada West DCE donates desks to 12 schools

The DCE (third left) presenting some of the desks to the Education Directorate

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ada West District Assembly, Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi has donated over 450 students and teacher’s desks to 12 schools within the constituency.



Immediately, the Tehey and Matsekope Basic Schools would receive 120 desks each while 10 other schools in the area would subsequently benefit from the same number of desks.



According to the DCE, the gesture followed frequent request by the District Education Directorate in relation to shortfall of furniture at schools within the district.



“In all, there is a shortfall of 5000 furniture within the district so I decided to help starting from new schools that would be built and Tehey and Matsekope are early beneficiaries while other existing schools will also receive desks,” he stated.



He said, they were hopeful of bridging the shortfall gap within five years with support from the assembly and individuals.



“We call on the Parents and Teachers Associations, Nongovernmental Organizations as well as indigenes to assist in meeting the requirement so furniture shortage will be a thing of the past,” he stated.



“We are committed to ensuring that there would be enough furniture, no schools under trees and other materials are provided to enhance education in the area,” he added.



He asked teachers and pupils to maintain the desks that had been provided to last for a long time and serve the required purpose.



As part of their commitment to quality education he said, the assembly regularly organizes workshops to train teachers and upgrade their skills to deliver efficiently.



He also advised teachers and pupils to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which includes wearing of nose mask, social distancing and frequent washing of hands with soap and under running water.



