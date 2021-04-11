Ada Traditional Council urges residents to adhere to coronavirus protocols

Regional News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

The Ada Traditional Council in the Greater Accra Region has urged residents to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to complement government’s efforts in achieving a herd immunity.



Nomo Jonathan Dokutso, the Secretary to the Council, speaking on behalf of Nene Abram Kabu Akuako III, reminded residents that the protocols were for their protection and must be taken seriously.



He gave the advice when a team from the Tema Office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Ada Traditional Council to explore ways to project the rich culture and tourism potentials of the area.



Nomo Dokutso said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused major damage to economies around the world, and it was heart breaking to hear the number of people who had succumbed to it, bringing untold hardships to their dependants.



“Nene wants all of us to obey the protocols and other restrictions announced by the President in order to protect all of us from contracting the virus,” he said.



He commended the GNA for the visit and pledged the Council’s commitment to collaborating with it to improve the lot of the area.



The Tema Regional Manager of the GNA, Mr Francis Ameyibor, said the visit was also to deepen the relationship between the Agency and the Traditional Council.



He said GNA was interested in projecting the rich traditional culture of the area, especially the Asafotufiami Festival, to educate the public to fully understand and appreciate those cultures.



Mr Ameyibor said the Agency had developed a roadmap for enhanced reporting on traditional governance systems, adding; “with the support of the chiefs and queen mothers we will train and equip our reporters to understand the essence of traditional news".



“We cannot neglect our traditional values and continue to promote other cultures, now we are experiencing an adulterated culture. The younger generation is getting more confused about our tradition and so we need to turn things around. This is where media’s role is extremely paramount".