Ada East students benefit from Scholarship Scheme

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: GNA

Over 188 students in Ada East District have benefited from the Scholarship Secretariat's Local Decentralization Scheme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive of Ada East who announced this during the first ordinary session of the assembly at Ada-Foah said the scheme was to make education accessible to everyone including the less privileged in the society.



She said over GHC500,000.00 had been paid to cater for the scholarship; stressing that there had been an increment of awardees from 84 in 2019 maiden year to 188 in 2020 and 2021.



“I wish to also assure you that plans are underway with the management of the scheme in bonding applicants to render services to the district upon their completion of the course of study,” Ms Pobee said.



The application is done online to make the application process easy and transparent and curb any third-party involvements.



The Ada East District Assembly was established in 1989 with Legislative Instrument (L.I. 1491), however, due to the creation of the Ada West District in 2012, the Legislative Instrument changed to L.I. 2130.



Meanwhile, Ms Pobee told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the Assembly had outlined measures to promote Ada East on the international radar as the community, which is predominantly dominated by farmers and fisherfolks.



She said most of the peasant farmers engage directly in the production of vegetables: onions, pepper, tomatoes and root tubers such as cassava, and called on investors to come to Ada East as the place is open for economic activities.



“Majority of the youth especially are diverting into the cultivation of onions on a large scale. This has intensified the sprinkler system of irrigational farming in the District.



“Fishing is also done on a large scale around Azizanya, Pute, Elavanyo and its environs of the District Capital Ada-Foah. Marine and freshwater fishing especially on the Volta River is commonly practised in the District,” she said.



The Ada East DCE also described the district as a hospitality hub since Chalets and other forms of Holiday Homes, Hotels, Bars and Restaurants as well as miniature canteens have become commonplace among other economic activities in the district.



She said Ada East was also taking control of the weaving industry, which was booming with the majority of the women engaging in it for sustainable household income; “Mats, baskets, local fans, straw bag weaving are the common local activities of most of the rural women”.



Ms Pobee noted that Ada East had now become the tourist attraction centre in the country, “our way of life, economic activities, environment, ecosystem, traditional practices and the development of the hospitality industry”.



The local industries of the Ada East District are made up of wetland and fresh water resources. There are major salt mining industries in the District. Most of these industries are privately owned and became well established partly through partnership agreements, she said.



“The Ada East District Assembly is advancing appreciably in its composite budget implementation efforts in spite of the challenges and constraints. Serious efforts are being made to consolidate the gains whilst working hard to deepen the process in the district,” said.



Ada East DCE also commended stakeholders including assembly members, political party activities, traditional leaders, religious leaders, corporate entities, opinion leaders, security operators, and the entire community for the support, and pledge to continue to provide selfless leadership to the people.