Acute water shortage hits Atebubu township

An acute water shortage has hit residents of Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region.



Residents in suburbs such as Zongo Number 1, Zongo Number 2, Mempeasem, Ahenfie, Low-cost, Adom, and Ahotor have all been hit with water shortage for over a month now.



The situation is not different in nearby villages like Kokofu, Jato Zongo, Fiano Number 2, Nyomoase, and Beposo.



Although Sustainable Development Goal Six advocates the availability and sustainable water for all, the residents particularly women and school children spend several hours in search of water for domestic and other commercial activities.



Others have to travel several kilometres in search of water which is a basic necessity of life or they have to resort to contaminated sources like the Tuse Dam which has almost dried up.



According to the residents, even though the town has a perennial water problem, the issue has escalated this year making life very unbearable for them.

Some of the residents who interacted with Ghanaweb described how severe and dire the water situation in the area has become.



They disclosed that searching for water has now become a matter of life and death as they have to wake up as early as 3:00 am every day in order to get water.



“The water situation in Atebubu has become very serious this year. We can’t get water so we are forced to queue long hours before we can get water to use. It is a sad situation for us but that is the reality we are faced with in this Community”, Hajia Abiba Basiru disclosed.



Describing the situation as getting out of hand, the residents have appealed to authorities to find a lasting solution to the perennial water problem in the area once and for all.



