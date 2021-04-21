Activities by traders cause of Amasaman traffic - MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ga West Municipal Assembly Clement Wilkinson says trading along the Amasaman road by market men and women has contributed to the massive traffic at the Amasaman station.



This was one of the reasons he gave for directing the Assembly’s Task Force to stop traders from selling by the road.



On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the Assembly’s Task Force together with the police stormed the road to seize some sheds belonging to the traders and prevented them from selling, but the traders resisted.



After clashing with the Task Force, the traders claim they were given the very short notice, saying that they will not move from the road because the MCE had not provided a market for them as he promised.



But in an interview on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Clement Wilkinson denied allegations that he encouraged the traders to do business by the road side.



According to him, when the covid-19 pandemic came, he directed the market women to relocate to the ‘Ayalolo’ Park in order to ensure the social distancing protocol.



But after sometime, he said when he directed them to go back, they refused, taking advantage of the situation hence the exercise.



The MCE also refuted claims by the traders that the markets were full and therefore could not secure space in there, saying that most of them told him they get massive sales by the roadside.



He again complained that those who had shelves in the market also moved from there to the roadside, claiming people do not buy from them when they are inside the market.



” People blame me for the massive traffic at Amasaman station; When you get to Amasaman, the front is choked because the market women pack themselves there, and even display the food items on the floor,” he said.



The MCE added, “I told them to go back to the market, we did not destroy anybody’s items.”



Meanwhile, he urged all traders to comply with his directive by going back to the markets, assuring that the assembly will allocate places for those who do not get space in the market.



He also noted that funds have been made available for the new market as promised, encouraging all to exercise patience with the Assembly for now.