Friday, 30 October 2020

Active coronavirus cases rise marginally to 566

Sixty-four new cases have increased Ghana’s active coronavirus cases to 566 up from the previous figure of 535, the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicate.



The death toll remains the same at 320.



The number of international travellers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) since September now stands remains 127.



Just as the previous update indicated, five regions in Ghana have no active cases.



The regions are North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West.



Also, Greater Accra Region still leads with the number of active coronavirus case count with 361 cases.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 48,055 cases with 47,169 recoveries/discharges.







Below is the regional breakdown of Ghana’s coronavirus situation.



Greater Accra Region - 25,071



Ashanti Region - 11,008



Western Region - 2,978



Eastern Region - 2,426



Central Region - 1,931



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 682



Western North Region - 651



Bono Region - 550



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 358



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





