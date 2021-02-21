Active coronavirus cases fall from 7,773 to 6,567; four more die

General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021
Source: 3 News
Some four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.
The national death toll is now 572.
Also, 490 new cases have been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.
The number of active cases has fallen from 7,773 to 6,567.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 79,655 cases with 72,516 recoveries.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 45,946
Ashanti Region - 13,966
Western Region - 4,681
Eastern Region - 3,521
Central Region - 2,783
Volta Region - 1,524
Bono East Region - 1,081
Upper East Region - 964
Northern Region - 901
Bono Region - 894
Western North Region - 793
Ahafo Region - 645
Upper West Region - 339
Oti Region - 272
Savannah Region - 72
North East Region - 61