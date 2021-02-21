General News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Active coronavirus cases fall from 7,773 to 6,567; four more die

Ghana has recorded a total of 79,655 cases

Some four more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.



The national death toll is now 572.



Also, 490 new cases have been confirmed, according to the Ghana Health Service.



The number of active cases has fallen from 7,773 to 6,567.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 79,655 cases with 72,516 recoveries.



Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 45,946



Ashanti Region - 13,966



Western Region - 4,681



Eastern Region - 3,521



Central Region - 2,783



Volta Region - 1,524



Bono East Region - 1,081



Upper East Region - 964



Northern Region - 901



Bono Region - 894



Western North Region - 793



Ahafo Region - 645



Upper West Region - 339



Oti Region - 272



Savannah Region - 72



North East Region - 61